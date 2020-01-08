|
Michael Moran, 33, of Scituate, passed away December 30, 2019, unexpectedly.He is the loving son to James and Michelle Moran. Michael is survived by several aunts and uncles, and his cousins. Michael will be remembered by many for his ability to light up a room with his smile and his kindness to others. Services will be private. Donations in Michaels name may be made to South Shore Peer Recovery Inc., 51 Cole Parkway, Scituate, MA.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020