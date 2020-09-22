Michael Treacy

Michael "Mike" Treacy of Scituate, died suddenly September 19, 2020 at age 68. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Treacy, his son Brendan Treacy and wife Amy, his daughter Erin Treacy Totino and husband Vito, his stepdaughter, Lilli, and stepson, Michael. He was the joyful grandparent to his three grandchildren Eliana, Sofia, and Oliver. His parents, Julie and Harold, predeceased him. Born in Brooklyn, Mike grew up in Waldwick NJ and went on to college at his beloved Seton Hall. He then attended Western Michigan University where he earned his law degree. Mike went on to practice real estate law in New York City, Chattanooga TN (Husch Blackwell) and finally, Quincy where Mike was a Director of Real Estate Law at Ahold USA (known locally as Stop and Shop). Mike will be remembered for his quick mind, his storytelling, his passionate devotion to the New York Yankees, his love of fine wine, and his adventurous travels with Marsha, family and their many friends. He was a devoted Dad to Brendan, Erin, Lilli, and Michael and a besotted grandfather. Mike was a master of trivia and excelled at musical trivia, handily beating any and all competitors. No one knew more fifties and sixties rock and roll lyrics than Mike Treacy. Against incredible odds, Mike survived a stem cell transplant (lymphoma) several years ago and returned to his active, vibrant and wholly intense self in 2018. It was not unusual for Mike to start the day with a tennis game, move onto a round of golf, and end the day surrounded by family and friends on the deck of his home overlooking the Scituate Country Club 5th hole. Among the many highlights of Mikes life were his annual golf getaways with his son Brendan, Christmas with Erin and the Totino clan in New Jersey, weeklong retreats to Cape May with Marsha, and wine tasting vacations throughout the US and Europe. Mike was always on the go - seemingly unable to sit still (except for playoff games and NCAA basketball). A wake will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 4-8pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Mike will be buried in New Jersey on Friday September 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Dana-Farber Jimmy Fund. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
