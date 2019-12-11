|
Milton Walsh, age 86, of Scituate passed away December 8, 2019. He was the loving husband of 57 years to Joan Corbin Walsh. He was born in Quincy, the son of the late Joseph E. and Genevieve (McCormack) Walsh. Devoted father to Kim Walsh of Scituate, Glenn and his wife Cathy Walsh of Omaha, Nebraska, Mark Walsh of Scituate and Kara (Walsh) Poulos and her husband Michael Poulos of Easton. Cherished grandfather to Katie, John, Michael, and Thomas Walsh; and Abby, Andrew and Nicholas Poulos. Beloved brother to the late Richard Walsh and the late Priscilla Gardner. Milton was a State Trooper from 1956 -1966 before selling law enforcement equipment. He retired as a Col. from the Mass National Guard 26th YD after 38 years of service. He was a proud member of Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company. A visitation held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass on Saturday, December 14, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Milton's name to: Signature Health Care Brockton Hospital. Words of comfort can be left at website http://www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019