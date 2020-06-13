Nancy Murray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy (OBrien) Murray, 82, of Scituate, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on June 9, 2020. Beloved wife of nearly 60 years to the late Robert Dave Murray. Loving mother to David Murray and his wife Carlene of Bridgewater, Alison Fallon and her husband Todd of Pembroke, Stephanie Camerlengo and her husband Peter of Pembroke, Tracy Roche and her husband William Roche Jr. of Halifax, and the late Bobby and Jack Murray. Cherished grandmother to: David and Kelsey Murray of Norwell, Jeffery and Samantha Fallon of Pembroke, Peter, Steve, and Jennifer Camerlengo of Pembroke, William III, Brenna, and Alexa Roche of Halifax. Nancy was born in Belmont, MA and lived most of her life in Scituate, MA. She loved spending time with her family, dogs, the beach, travelling and was an avid Patriots fan! She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A funeral service will be held at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate Harbor, MA at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020. Followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Nativity Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved