Nancy Murray

Nancy (OBrien) Murray, 82, of Scituate, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on June 9, 2020. Beloved wife of nearly 60 years to the late Robert Dave Murray. Loving mother to David Murray and his wife Carlene of Bridgewater, Alison Fallon and her husband Todd of Pembroke, Stephanie Camerlengo and her husband Peter of Pembroke, Tracy Roche and her husband William Roche Jr. of Halifax, and the late Bobby and Jack Murray. Cherished grandmother to: David and Kelsey Murray of Norwell, Jeffery and Samantha Fallon of Pembroke, Peter, Steve, and Jennifer Camerlengo of Pembroke, William III, Brenna, and Alexa Roche of Halifax. Nancy was born in Belmont, MA and lived most of her life in Scituate, MA. She loved spending time with her family, dogs, the beach, travelling and was an avid Patriots fan! She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A funeral service will be held at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate Harbor, MA at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020. Followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.