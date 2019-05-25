|
|
Noreen Ann Ward, 73, of Scituate, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. She was the loving wife of 52 years to Maurice Ward. She was the daughter of Eva and Dennis DeNisi; beloved mother to Lynn Koffel and her husband William of Scituate, David Ward and his wife Jennifer of Scituate and Kim Wallace and her husband John of Winchester; cherished grandmother of Kyle, Lauren, Ella, Charlie, Benjamin, Henry and Kayla. She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Noreen was predeceased by her biological parents, Michael and Sarah Colangelo. Before Noreen fell ill, she was a hair stylist at Nando's of Rome, a CCD teacher and a volunteer for local political campaigns and the Dove Center. Noreen loved cooking, crafting, dancing, and singing but most of all she cherished time with her mother, husband, children, and grandchildren. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at age 30, but her strong faith carried her through a 41-year battle with MS. Noreen had a special connection with God and many of her friends and family members would seek her spiritual guidance and prayer in times of need. She loved her prayer groups and boating with her husband and friends from the Coast Guard Auxiliary. She also loved to entertain and even used to invite her care team for homemade spaghetti dinners in between her frequent hospital stays. She was incredibly loving and positive and had a wonderful sense of humor despite her many obstacles. When she fell ill, she had one wish - to remain in her home with her loved ones. With her husband's amazing love and devotion and ability to oversee her care, her wish was fulfilled. Her medical team, Dr. Brent Spears and Avril Jackson Black, NP, along with caregivers, Eddie, Dawn, Debbie, and Rose and the loving team at Beacon Hospice became an extension of her family. Together, they were successful in fulfilling Noreen's wishes and she was able to remain home surrounded by love until she passed peacefully in her sleep on her journey to heaven. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral home memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Beacon Hospice by visiting the web page www.amedisys.com/services/hospice-care/volunteers-and-donations. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 25 to June 1, 2019