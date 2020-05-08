Home

Olga T. Harrigan Obituary
Olga T. (Coscia) Harrigan, of Scituate, died April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Harrigan and devoted mother of John Jr. and his wife Sue of Bridgewater, Mark and his wife Joan of Scituate, and Thomas of Mystic, CT. Loving grandmother of Kerry, Kristin, Sean, Ryan and Sarah Harrigan. Sister of Claire Hartwell of Scituate and the late Michael J. Coscia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held in Cudworth Cemetery, Scituate. A celebration of life and memorial Mass will be planned for a future date due to the current COVID-19 crisis. At this difficult time, please visit Olga's tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Olga-Harrigan to share remembrances. 781-383-0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 8 to May 17, 2020
