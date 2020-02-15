Home

McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Patricia A. (Ellison) Kenney, age 78, a long-time resident of Scituate, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at home. Loving wife of Richard N. Kenney and devoted mother of Stephen R. Kenney of Scituate, and Susan Newman and husband Jay of Oregon. Sister of Danielle DAttilio and James DAttilio both of Walpole. Patricia worked as a nurse for the City of Boston, most notably at the Long Island Hospital as well as Health and Human Services. She was President of the Active Amputee Support Group based out of Braintree. Her greatest attribute was her sympathetic and caring nature; she always went out of her way for others. Services and interment are private. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Homes, 781-383-0200.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020
