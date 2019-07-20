|
|
Patricia (Hickey) Richard, 81, longtime resident of Scituate, passed away peacefully on the evening of July 18, 2019, after an illness. Beloved wife of the late Norman "Red" Richard, with whom she shared over 40 years of companionship and nearly 10 years of marriage, she was the devoted mother of Louis Ricci Jr. and his wife Elaine of Sun Lakes, Ariz., Mary Lou Ricci and her husband Timothy Hall of Marshfield, Christopher Ricci and his wife Debora of Los Gatos, Calif., and June Somers and her husband Roy of Hanover; cherished Gramma of 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; loving sister of Edmund Hickey of Hampton, Va., and his late wife Terri; and Michael Hickey and his wife Irene of West Point, Calif.; former wife of the late Louis G. Ricci. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pat loved gardening and tending to her flowers. A homemaker for most of her adult life, she adored spending time with her family and was an exceptional cook. She enjoyed being social and was always the life of the party. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visiting hours will take place on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral home service on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10 a.m., followed by interment in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from July 20 to July 27, 2019