Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Patrick J. Connelly Obituary
Patrick J. Connelly, 54, of Winthrop, Maine, formerly of Scituate and Cohasset passed away at home unexpectedly on April 9, 2019. He was the loving and devoted son of the late Daniel R. and Helen T. Connelly. Loving brother of Stephen F. Connelly of Laramie, Wyo., Daniel R. Connelly, Jr. of Whidbey Island, Wash., Noreen Bressette of Sandwich, Mass. and Raina M. Connelly of Abington, Mass. Patrick is also survived by many nieces and nephews with whom he shared a special relationship.. Patrick was an avid history and movie buff. He truly enjoyed spending time with his extended family on Cape Cod. A visitation and reception will take place on Saturday, April 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd., Scituate, MA with a prayer service at 3 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Scituate Etrusco Associates, Inc., PO Box 265 Scituate, MA 02066. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019
