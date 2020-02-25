Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation & Burial Society N. Ft Myers
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
For more information about
Peter Schramn
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Schramn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter T. Schramn


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter T. Schramn Obituary
Peter T. Schramn, 84, Ft. Meyers, FLa., from Cohasset, Mass., passed away peacefully on Februray 16, 2020, with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his children; Darcy, Howard and Jennifer, sisters Polly and Susan, and grandson, Trevor Schramn. He loved the water and was a lifetime member of the Scituate Harbor Yacht Club. Peter was grateful for all the love that surrounded him. A memorial service will be held in Massachusetts at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Lee Memorial Hospital, Lee Health Foundation, 9800 S. Health Park Dr., Suite 405, Ft. Meyers, FL 33908.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -