Peter T. Schramn, 84, Ft. Meyers, FLa., from Cohasset, Mass., passed away peacefully on Februray 16, 2020, with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his children; Darcy, Howard and Jennifer, sisters Polly and Susan, and grandson, Trevor Schramn. He loved the water and was a lifetime member of the Scituate Harbor Yacht Club. Peter was grateful for all the love that surrounded him. A memorial service will be held in Massachusetts at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Lee Memorial Hospital, Lee Health Foundation, 9800 S. Health Park Dr., Suite 405, Ft. Meyers, FL 33908.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020