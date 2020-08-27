Ralph O. Braley passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren on Saturday August 22, 2020. Ralph was born in Auburn, Maine on October 18, 1932. He graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn, Maine. In 1956 he married Helen Comeau Braley and served in the U.S. Army. After his service, he was employed by Kresges Department Stores and was transferred to Braintree. He moved with his family and settled in Whitman, where they raise their 8 children. He worked for Armstrong World Industries of Braintree, for 35 years as a plant manager. Ralph moved to Scituate in 1990, later marrying Bette Johnson. He loved the town by the sea and after retiring from Armstrong worked at Richardson Gaffey Funeral Home of Scituate for many years. Ralph had many passions in his lifetime including poetry, philosophy, woodworking, riding his bicycle and sharing good times and conversation with friends at T.K. OMalleys. He was lovingly cared for by the staff and nurses at The Linden at Dedham for the past year. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was the loving father of Leslie Braley and her partner Martha Kondrowski of Turner, ME, Keith Braley and his wife Robin of Canton, Keely Braley of Walpole, Kent Braley and his wife Diane of Biddeford, ME, Timothy Braley of Norfolk, Jennifer Staines and her partner Jim Stoddard of Bartlett, NH, Nicole Cummings and her husband Jim of Atkinson NH and Laura Charette and her husband Steven Sr. of Hampden, ME. He leaves 10 grandchildren, Alia, Kristen, Stephanie, Andrew, Corrine, Kent Jr., Kaila, Steven Jr., Zachary. His first great-grandson Cooper was born in April of 2020. Ralph is also survived by his sister Ruth Estes of Auburn, ME and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Clyde Sr. and Mildred Braley, brother Clyde Braley Jr. and sisters Dorothy Braley and Bette Giguere. A memorial service will be held at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, on October 18, 2020 from 12-4 pm. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
