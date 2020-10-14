Ralph O. Braley passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was the loving father of Leslie Braley and her partner Martha Kondrowski of Turner, Maine, Keith Braley and his wife Robin of Canton, Keely Braley of Walpole, Kent Braley and his wife Diane of Biddeford, Maine, Timothy Braley of Norfolk, Jennifer Staines and her partner Jim Stoddard of Bartlett, N.H., Nicole Cummings and her husband Jim of Atkinson, N.H., and Laura Charette and her husband Steven Sr. of Hampden, Maine. A celebration of life will take place at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, on October 18, 2020, from 12-4 p.m. Full obituary at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
