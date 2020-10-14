1/1
Ralph O. Braley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph O. Braley passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was the loving father of Leslie Braley and her partner Martha Kondrowski of Turner, Maine, Keith Braley and his wife Robin of Canton, Keely Braley of Walpole, Kent Braley and his wife Diane of Biddeford, Maine, Timothy Braley of Norfolk, Jennifer Staines and her partner Jim Stoddard of Bartlett, N.H., Nicole Cummings and her husband Jim of Atkinson, N.H., and Laura Charette and her husband Steven Sr. of Hampden, Maine. A celebration of life will take place at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, on October 18, 2020, from 12-4 p.m. Full obituary at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved