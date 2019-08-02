Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph S. Briggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph S. Briggs Obituary
Ralph Stanwood "Stan" Briggs of Scituate and Estero, Fla., passed away peacefully listening to his favorite music on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy J. Briggs; loving father of Kenneth Briggs of Bryant Pond, Maine, Beverly Westerveld of Scituate and Robert Briggs of Lutherville, Md.; proud father-in-law of Bernie Westerveld and Michelle Costa-Briggs; proud grandfather of Kevin and Isabella; longtime companion of the late Deborah (Tilden) Baker Lamb. A lifelong farmer, Stan founded TreeBerry Farm in 1974 and was a cranberry grower in Duxbury from 1959 to 1984. A celebration of Stan's life will be held on Saturday, August 31, from 2-5 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, in Scituate. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stan's memory may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 55 Fogg Rd., South Weymouth, MA 02190, or to the Trustees of Reservations, 200 High St., Boston, MA 02110.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now