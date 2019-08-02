|
Ralph Stanwood "Stan" Briggs of Scituate and Estero, Fla., passed away peacefully listening to his favorite music on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy J. Briggs; loving father of Kenneth Briggs of Bryant Pond, Maine, Beverly Westerveld of Scituate and Robert Briggs of Lutherville, Md.; proud father-in-law of Bernie Westerveld and Michelle Costa-Briggs; proud grandfather of Kevin and Isabella; longtime companion of the late Deborah (Tilden) Baker Lamb. A lifelong farmer, Stan founded TreeBerry Farm in 1974 and was a cranberry grower in Duxbury from 1959 to 1984. A celebration of Stan's life will be held on Saturday, August 31, from 2-5 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, in Scituate. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stan's memory may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 55 Fogg Rd., South Weymouth, MA 02190, or to the Trustees of Reservations, 200 High St., Boston, MA 02110.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019