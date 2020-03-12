Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
View Map

Richard D. D'Amato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. D'Amato Obituary
Richard D. D'Amato, 59, of Scituate, passed away peacefully in his home on March 9, 2020, with his wife and children by his side, after a difficult battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; and his children, Alex, Colby, and Jocelyn. Dick owned and worked in restaurants for decades, and his love of fine wine led him to a flourishing 24 year career at M.S. Walker. He loved the ocean, sailing, and music, and spent summer days on the Spit reading and swimming. He was a master of grilling, home renovation, and a lover of life. He will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. 781-545-0196 Richardson-Gaffey
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -