Richard F. Pyne "Ricky", 61, of Scituate, passed away on June 2, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass. He was the beloved son of E. Wallace and Eleanor (Stankard) Pyne. Loving brother of John "Jack" Pyne and his wife, Polly, Eleanor "Peppy" Morley and sister-in-law, JoAnne Pyne. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward Pyne, Junior, brother-in-law, Paul Morley, sister, Anne Barry and brother-in-law, Richard Barry. He is, also, survived by 10 nieces and nephews and 29 great-nieces and nephews. Since he has been nine years old, Ricky has been an enthusiastic participant in several sporting activities, which included, track and field, skiing, swimming, basketball, softball, and bowling. Also, because he was one of the original Special Olympic Athletes, Ricky received a 50 year Special Olympic's Outstanding Competitor Award at the 50th anniversary celebration, which was held at the JFK Library in 2018. Ricky was cheerful and loving. He enjoyed every interaction with his family, friends, teammates and Road to Responsibility co-workers, staff and caregivers. Rickys glass was always full. A Mass of Christian burial celebrated on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 129 South Main Street, Cohasset, MA. We welcome all, who would like to celebrate Ricky's life, but, due to state regulations, attendance is limited. If you wish to attend, you must register by email to jjpcpapc@aol.com with your name(s) and phone number. The Mass will be live streamed and can be accessed online by going to St. Anthony's website www.stanthonycohasset.org. After reaching the website, click on the F in the top right. The internment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Scituate. In lieu of flowers, a donation, in Ricky's memory, can be made to Road to Responsibility, 1831 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA 02050-4904. Worlds of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.