Richard "Ricky" Monroe Yeats, of Norwell, formerly of Scituate, age 50 a beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Monday, April 20, 2020 while in the hospital. Born August 18, 1969 to Richard E. and Kathleen (Colton) Yeats of Scituate, Mass. He graduated from Scituate High School in 1988, where he was involved in . Ricky lived in Scituate for most of his life, moved to Calif. with his wife and then returned back to South Shore, where he enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, and doing jigsaw puzzles. Predeceased by his father Richard E Yeats of Scituate, Mass.; wife Melisa Olson of Calif. and lovingly survived by; Mother Kathleen (Colton) Yeats of Marshfield, Mass.; Sister; Rhonda Jardine-Yeats and wife Marie (Jardine) and their daughters Michaela (13) & Lily (13) of Lunenburg, Mass.; Brother; Ryan Yeats and wife Alisha (Tsimbidaros) and their sons Nicholas (5) and Noah (2) of Marshfield, MA; as well as much-loved extended family members including many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at South Shore Hospital. During this difficult time, please leave words of comfort at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/RichardRicky-Yeats or send a note to the family through the funeral home. A celebration of Ricky's life will be announced at a later time. Donations to honor Ricky may be made in his name to the Scituate C/O MA, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752 781.383.0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020