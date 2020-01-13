|
Robert A. Davis, age 91, a long-time resident of Naples, Florida, formerly of Scituate, Mass., passed away on January 7, 2020. Loving husband of the late Shirley T. Davis and devoted father of Shirley Sorenson and husband Bill of Hanover, Pamela Stack and husband Dan of Dover New Hampshire, and Meredith Lanata and husband John of Scituate, Mass. Bob was also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Bob was born and raised in Wollaston Mass., he was the son of the late Ralph and Lois Davis. He was a graduate of Northeastern University and worked for new England Telephone for over 30 years. Bob was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean war.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020