Robert B. Mohr passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home in Scituate. He was born August 26, 1932, in New Orleans, La., to the late Robert and Bernice (Goldate) Mohr. He was a retired Captain in U.S. Navy and a retired executive of GTE Government Systems. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Virginia (Clifford) of Scituate; and his children, Robert and his wife Cheryl of Plymouth, Cliff and his wife Betsy of Falmouth, Maine, John and his wife Christine of Plymouth and Maryalice and her husband George of Brighton. He leaves his grandchildren, Ryan, Scott, Charlie, Carrie, Patrick, Heather, Hayden, Daniel, Aidan; and his great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kaylen, Kayden, Cullen, Linden and Arthur. He is also survived by his sister, Gaile and her husband Henry Schorr of New Orleans, La.; his sister-in-law, Betty Mohr of Baton Rouge, La.; and his loving niece and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, David Mohr. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Bob during visiting hours on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 South Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate Harbor. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made in his honor to the Homes for the Troops, 1 Taunton Green, Taunton, MA 02780. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019