Robert "Bob" C. Kerans, born in Quincy, died June 28, 2019, in Scituate. Bob attended Archbishop Williams in Braintree and graduated from Boston College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korea War. He was a lifelong racquetball player, proud Irishman, daily walker, and loved all sports. Bob was beloved husband of 50 years to Laura Dean Kerans. Also survived by his five children, Bruce Kerans, Martin (Christine) Kerans, Brett White, Sean (Peggy) Kerans, and Shannon (Jay) Geise. He was the caring grandfather to seven grandchildren, Owen, Lauren, Caroline, Jackson, Julia, Luke and Claire. A special thanks to the many team members at the Heywood Facility in Gardiner. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bob's life during visiting hours on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. Interment in Cudworth Cemetery, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bob may be made to the or to Dana Farber. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
