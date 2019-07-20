Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kerans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Kerans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Kerans Obituary
Robert "Bob" C. Kerans, born in Quincy, died June 28, 2019, in Scituate. Bob attended Archbishop Williams in Braintree and graduated from Boston College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korea War. He was a lifelong racquetball player, proud Irishman, daily walker, and loved all sports. Bob was beloved husband of 50 years to Laura Dean Kerans. Also survived by his five children, Bruce Kerans, Martin (Christine) Kerans, Brett White, Sean (Peggy) Kerans, and Shannon (Jay) Geise. He was the caring grandfather to seven grandchildren, Owen, Lauren, Caroline, Jackson, Julia, Luke and Claire. A special thanks to the many team members at the Heywood Facility in Gardiner. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bob's life during visiting hours on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. Interment in Cudworth Cemetery, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bob may be made to the or to Dana Farber. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from July 20 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now