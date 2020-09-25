Robert C. Lane, age 77, a lifelong Scituate resident, passed away on September 16, 2020. Bob was the beloved husband of the late Michele Ann (Cahill) Lane and the devoted father of Amy Lane Tuohy and her husband Matthew of Sunapee, N.H., and Michael Lane and his wife Jessica of Scituate. He was the adoring grandfather of Emma, Lane, and Clare Tuohy of Sunapee, N.H., and Jacob and Brooke Lane of Scituate. He was the brother Jude (LaBree) Turner of North Port, Fla., and Jane (LaBree) Lonergan of Franklin, N.H. Bob was born in Cohasset and raised in Scituate. where he graduated from Scituate High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard. A lifetime lobsterman, he fished out of Cohasset Harbor. Bob was passionate about skiing and spent many of his winters on the mountains in New Hampshire, especially Tenney Mountain. Family was most important to Bob and he instilled his "live life to its fullest" mantra in them. Services will be announced at a later date. For those who wish to share a remembrance or condolence, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bob may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Road, SW Liburn, GA. 30047 or LBDA.org
