Robert E. (Bob) Alden, longtime resident of Scituate, passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center of the South Shore on May 11, 2020, at the age of 87. Bob was born and raised in Weymouth, son of the late Charles Alden and Dorothy (Swanson) Peterson and brother of the late Beverly Stennes. He was the loving husband for 46 years to Virginia (Ginny) Alden. He is survived by his daughter Nancy Alden and grandson Justin Boucher, of Barrie, Ontario, Canada; his niece Cindy Ferland and nephews Marty and Bradley Stennes and their families in NC and FL; brother-in-law of Michael and Sharon Schena, Tom (late) and Judy Bourque and their families; and our special friends, Doug and Marge Grimes and family, from Scituate. Bob graduated from Northeastern University in 1955 and Stonier Graduate School of Banking later in his career and worked in the Banking Industry until his retirement in the 1990s. He spent his retirement years boating, collecting clocks and making wooden toys and birdhouses in his workshop. At this time, services will be private. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 19 to May 26, 2020