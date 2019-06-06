|
Robert E. Gowdy, 75, longtime resident of Scituate, passed away on the afternoon of June 4, 2019 at the Life Care Center of the South Shore in Scituate following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Cheryl (Jagger) Gowdy, with whom he shared nearly 50 years of marriage. The son of the late George H. and Marion E. (Youngken) Gowdy, Robert was a graduate of Winchester High School and went on to earn a Bachelors degree in Psychology from Muhlenberg College. He worked for many years in the finance industry and most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of Putnam Investments. His community involvement included holding a position as a scribe for the United Church of Christ,President of the Board of Directors for the Scituate Food Pantry and years of involvement with the First Trinitarian Congregational Church in Scituate where he was a member. Upon his retirement in 2006, he was able to turn more of his focus to his hobbies: meticulously tending to the flowers and plentiful vegetables in his gardens, reading and woodworking. He was the devoted father of Stephanie L. DesRosiers and her husband Nathaniel of Brockton and Seth R. Gowdy and his wife Eva Rosado of Worcester. Cherished "Granpa" of Nicholas E. Gowdy and Samantha L. Gowdy. Loving brother of Constance Smith and her husband John of Peterborough, N.H. and the late G. Douglas Gowdy. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, who he loved very much. Funeral at First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a gathering of family and friends at a location to be announced at the service. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to First Trinitarian Congregational Church, Scituate Animal Shelter or the Scituate Food Pantry. For online guest book and condolences, kindly visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from June 6 to June 13, 2019