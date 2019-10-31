|
Robert Ralph Reid Jr., 73, of Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away at Tobey Hospital in Wareham, Mass. He is survived by his children, Sara Reid Lussier and her husband Randy, Robert R. Reid III; and his sister, Patricia Reid Olson of Pocasset, Mass. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Anne Cahir Reid and Robert R. Reid Sr., and a sister, Pamela Margaret Reid. Burial will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass., with military honors present. Funeral arrangements by Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, Bourne, Mass. For directions, online condolences and to read the full obituary, please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019