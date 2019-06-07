|
Roberta Emmy (Shapter) Gray ,72, of Hollis NH, died while surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Emmy was born in New York City on October 16, 1946, the daughter of the late Robert ('98) and Geraldine ('05) Shapter. She was raised in Westfield, NJ before moving to MA. Soon after, she met her husband, George who she was married to for 25 years. Emmy was a talented artist and craftsperson. She started Grays Furniture Restoration with her husband in 1975 and operated the business in Scituate, MA while raising their family; eventually moving it to Gilmanton Iron Works, NH. Later in life, she returned to Scituate to care for her parents; most recently living in Hollis, NH. Along the way she worked for Lakes Region General Hospital, Heidelberg USA, and Genesis Behavioral Health. Emmy loved gardening, genealogy, socializing with friends, and spending time with loved ones. The most common term used to describe her by people who knew her was sweet. Emmy will be remembered fondly by her brother, Paul Shapter and his wife, Liz of Hastings FL. She was a loving Mother to Wendi Henderson and her husband Jim of Scituate, MA, Matthew Gray and his wife Stefanie of Brookline, NH, Leslie Gray and her husband Jason Fisher of Laconia, NH and Geoffrey Gray and his wife Catrina of Laconia, NH. She adored her Grandchildren, Ashley and Paul Casillo, Cody and Sophia Adamson, Marley, Bailey and Chloe Henschen, Jakob Henderson, Troy and Lucy Gray, Kirsten and Devin DeCormier, Samantha and Sydney Gray and her Great Granddaughter, Aurora DeCormier. Emmy will be dearly missed by her partner, Michael Huns of Hollis NH. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Smith Meetinghouse Cemetery, Gilmanton NH, Emmy and her parents will be laid to rest together, relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Reception will follow at the Old Town Hall in Gilmanton Iron Works, NH. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from June 7 to June 14, 2019