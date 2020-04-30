|
Rosemary E. O'Keefe, age 82, formerly of Boston and Scituate, passed away on April 21, 2020 after a brief, non-covid related illness. Born in Boston, she was raised in Scituate, Mass. graduating from Scituate High School in 1956. Rosemary then continued her education at the Chandler School for Women, in Boston, receiving a diploma in secretarial studies in 1957. She worked as a stenographer for several Boston companies before returning to the South Shore during the later years of her life. Rosemary was the daughter of the late Daniel C. and Edith (Wood) O'Keefe of Scituate. She is survived by her sister Kathleen A. (O'Keefe) Chiasson of Scituate, her brother James D. O'Keefe and his wife Ann of Pembroke, 6 nephews and 7 great-nieces and nephews. Our deepest gratitude is offered to Sister Susan Morris, a Dominican nun, who befriended Rosemary during the later stages of her life. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, no religious services will be held at this time. A celebration of Rosemarys life will be held at St. Mary's church in Scituate at a future date. A private burial will be conducted at Mt Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury as allowed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemarys memory to a .
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020