Ruthee A. (Adams) (Otis) Burris, age 76, of Scituate passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020, with her children at her side. Born in Quincy, Ruthee grew up in her beloved Wollaston, graduating from North Quincy High School in 1961. She worked numerous accounting and banking jobs, retiring from Hingham Federal Credit Union in Scituate. Ruthee loved her bird, Harley, lunching and spending time with friends and family, thrift shopping and Elvis. She lived in numerous places and had the knack of making lifelong friends everywhere she has lived. Daughter of the late George E. and Mary E. Adams, Ruthee was also predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Donald Burris, and her brother, Richard Adams. She is survived by her daughter, Sherri R. (Otis) Gunville and her husband Andrew of Rockland; and her son, John F. Otis III of Scituate; grandmother of Jeremy and Taylor Otis of Scituate and Sara Gunville of Rockland. Also survived by her loving Georgia family, sister-in-law, Louise Adams, and her nieces and nephews; as well as her cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends elsewhere. All had a special place in her heart. Arrangements will be announced at a later date on www.mcnamara-sparrell.com, where the family kindly requests you leave a condolence or memory and stay informed of service details. 781-383-0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020