Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Marys Cemetery
Scituate, MA
View Map
S. Peter Scheele


1926 - 2019
S. Peter Scheele Obituary
Stephen "Peter" Scheele of Scituate, formerly of Wollaston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 2, 2019, at the age of 92. Peter was the loving husband of the late Ann (Marnon) Scheele. Peter was the son of the late George and Sarah Scheele. He was born December 18, 1926, in Boston, and attended Boston English High School. He worked as an accountant for Summit Wool Company, Quincy City Hospital and the MBTA. He continued doing taxes for family and friends well into his eighties. Peter was known for his sense of humor, his love of the Red Sox, spending evenings playing cribbage with a good whiskey sour, and his joy in playing golf and bowling. His family will never forget his hole-in-one at Widow's Walk Golf Course or his celebrated "406" in candlepin bowling. More than anything, Peter will be remembered for his steadfast love of Ann and his family. Together, they raised six children, traveled the world and enjoyed looking out at the ocean from their home on Peggotty Beach. In their retirement years, Ann and Peter enjoyed camping, traveling, and their annual trip to Aruba together. Peter was the devoted father of Beth Barbadoro and her husband Paul, Stephen P. Scheele Jr. and his wife Kemi, Andrew Scheele, Matthew Scheele, Sarah "Sally" Sample and her husband Michael and Gerald Scheele. He was the loving father-in-law of Marilyn Scheele Marchiel; and the cherished brother of the late George Scheele, Winifred Moran and JoAnn Gilbert. Peter was the beloved grandfather of Theresa Koppanati and her husband Munil, Michael Barbadoro, Carolyn Wacker and her wife Stefanie, Abigail Scheele and Bobby Sample; and the loving great-grandfather of Jay and Arya Koppanati and Avery and Austin Wacker. Peter is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. He will also be dearly missed by Georgie the goldendoodle, who had been his constant companion for the past two years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours and a funeral service at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, October 6. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Scituate. Those wishing to make a donation in Peters memory may contribute to Road to Responsibility, Inc., 1831 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA 02050-4904 (roadtoresponsibility.org).
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019
