Scott M. Draves, 52, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Scituate. Son of Brian G. and the late Carol A. (Dischinger) Draves of Scituate. Survived by his aunt, Sue A. Draves of Rochester, NY and his siblings: Christopher and his wife Nicki of Brockton, Ann Flood and her husband Michael of Taunton, Andrea Draves of Fredonia, NY, Heather Mickool and her husband Ryan of Dartmouth, and Karl and his wife Nicole of Pembroke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He attended the Scituate school system and graduated with a diploma from Scituate High School. He went on to attend Southeastern Massachusetts University, now known as UMASS-Dartmouth, where he earned a BS degree in Accounting. His career consisted of working various accounting positions for companies on the South Shore and Cape Cod. He was active in Freemasonry as a member of Old Colony Lodge in Hingham. Scott held a couple of positions within the Lodge. Most notably, he was the Lodges Secretary for several years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020