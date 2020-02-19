Home

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Nativity
1 Kent Street
Scituate, MA
Sean B. Burke


1978 - 2020
Sean B. Burke EO1 (SCW/EXW), age 41, passed away February 3, 2020 at his home in Gulfport, MS, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Sean was born in Milford, Mass. on August 26, 1978. He grew up in Scituate, attended Scituate High School, and graduated in 1996. In 1998, he decided to follow his brother into the Navy. He spent most of the last 22 years based in Gulfport, Miss., when he wasn't deployed and seeing the world. He was a Seabee attached to Naval Construction Group TWO. Sean was known for the twinkle in his eyes, his good sense of humor, and infectious smile. He was devoted to his sons. He enjoyed big trucks, riding his motorcycle, and fishing, he was also an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. Sean is survived by his two sons, Seamus and Liam; parents Stephen and Allison Burke of Scituate; sister Kelly of Richmond, Calif.; brother Stephen of Worcester, Mass.; grandmother Alice Phoebus of Hackettstown, N.J.; nephew Christian; nieces Lilly and Charlie; and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles. A visitation will be held Sunday February 23, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, MA. There will be a funeral Mass on Monday February 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Mary's of the Nativity 1 Kent Street in Scituate, MA, followed by a burial service at Cudworth Cemetery, on Cudworth Street, Scituate MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or to the Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020
