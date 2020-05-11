|
Sharon O'Neal Cirone, of Scituate, formerly of Hingham, Mass. and Larchmont, N.Y., passed away on the evening of Friday, May 8, 2020 after a 25 year battle with breast cancer at home with her loving family by her side. She was the loving wife of Mark Cirone for 34 years and mother of Sarah Cirone. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of Patrick W. O'Neal (Tampa, Fla.) and the late Mary Sarah (Sally) O'Neal. Sharon was a graduate of Hingham High School and the University of Massachusetts Amherst where she studied Animal Science with a concentration in Equine Studies. She built a successful career in Finance for over 15 years, starting out at Boston Financial Data Services and rising to Vice President at Federated Investors. After retiring from her first career, she pursued her dream of becoming a realtor, selling 8 homes in her first three months before her cancer recurred in 2001. Upon receiving a dire prognosis, Sharon made the decision that she was going to be a long term survivor and fought hard to make it happen for almost 20 more years. During that time, she enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, daughter and family and spending time with family and friends. She was accomplished equestrian, learning to ride at the New Canaan Mounted Troop when she was in middle school, caring for and showing her 3 horses through high school and becoming a member of the UMass Amherst Equestrian team. Gardening was Sharon's second love. She planted and tended to the flower gardens around her homes with great pride. Her magnificent English roses and lilies were a sight to see! She was an active tennis player, competing on the tennis team in high school and continuing on for many years on teams in Scituate as a fierce competitor. Sharon had a strong and deep faith and was a dedicated parishioner at St. Mary's of the Nativity Catholic Church and the Foyer of Charity, where she served as a leader of several groups and participated in a number of Bible Study programs as well as being a Eucharistic Minister. In addition to her husband, Mark, Sharon is survived by her daughter Sarah, her father Patrick and his wife Judith; and her four siblings/spouses, Patrick O'Neal (Anna), Mary, Kathleen Eidson (Mark) the late Timothy O'Neal, multiple nieces and nephews and many close friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for friends and family to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Sharon's family at this time, friends and family may still offer their support by visiting Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home online at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com and sharing a special memory or message. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's memory can be made to the Learn, Live & Love, PO Box 292 , Scituate, MA 02066. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 11 to May 18, 2020