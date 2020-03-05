Home

Sharon Joly Stone of Scituate, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, after a brief illness. Sharon was predeceased by her husband Donald Stone, mother Lillian (Sullivan) Joly and brother Thomas Joly. She is survived by her father, Gilbert T. Joly, sister, Elizabeth B. Dean, brother, David M. Joly and his wife Marguerite. She is also survived by beloved niece, Elizabeth (Dean) DeMelo and her husband Scott; her beloved Godson and nephew, James A. Dean and his wife Lindsay, her nieces, Genevieve and Gabrielle Joly, and nephew, David Joly Jr. She is also survived by her great-nieces, Elise and Abigail Dean, her great-nephews, Thomas Dean and Owen DeMelo, as well as many very close friends. She will be greatly missed. Sharon grew up in Worcester, and attended Worcester State College. She received a master's degree in Geology from Bridgewater State University. She worked for Mass. Department of Environmental Protection retiring July 2015. She enjoyed travel as well as spending time with her family on Cape Cod and in Florida. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date and service details will be updated on the funeral home web site. Burial will be private. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020
