Sheila Ann Desrosiers, 65, of Scituate, passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Sheila was born and raised in South Boston and worked for many years as a talented hair dresser. She later held several positions serving the community and retired as a school bus driver for Scituate Public Schools in 2019. Sheila loved life and lived each moment to its fullest. She will be remembered for her witty sense of humor, kind heart, and fighting spirit. Sheila was a loving wife, mother and friend to her husband, Phil Desrosiers; daughter Jenna Desrosiers; step daughters, Tonya and Vicki Desrosiers; and their mother Nancy Desrosiers. Sheila was a beloved sister to siblings Patricia, Mary-anne, and John "Jack" Dunn. Sheila also leaves be-hind many more cherished family members and friends. In lieu of formal services, a celebration of life for Sheila will be held at a date to be determined. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 8 to May 17, 2020