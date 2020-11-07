1/1
Shirley J. West
Shirley J. (Tirrell) West, longtime resident of Scituate, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred F. West. Loving daughter of the late Wyman and Katherine Tirrell of Mass., she was born in Weymouth. Shirley was a school bus driver for Scituate Public Schools for many years. She was an avid New England Patriots fan and loved watching NASCAR on television. She was the devoted mother of Rick West and his wife Amy of Leland, NC; and grandmother of Bobby West. She also leaves behind her best friend Kathy Graden and many nieces and nephews. At this time, services are private. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Scituate Mariner from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
