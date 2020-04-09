|
Susann Hayes Hoke passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, after a courageous five year battle with multiple myeloma. Her resolve, courage, and grace were admired by those who were aware of her struggle. Born on March 17, 1939 in Boston, MA, Susann was the daughter of the late Robert Francis and Miriam (Comfrey) Hayes. She is survived by her husband, J. Russell Hoke, II and her two sons, John and Wilson and their families. Susann graduated from Thayer Academy in Braintree, MA with high honors in 1957 and matriculated at Wellesley College that following fall. She graduated from Wellesley in 1961 with honors as a Wellesley College Scholar, receiving a degree in Sociology. Upon graduation she worked as a case worker for the Massachusetts Pardons and Parole office in Boston from 1961 to 1963. In 1963 she married her husband, Russell, who was then serving in the US Navy. They had two boys during this military commitment and the family moved to various Navy communities on the east coast until 1968 when the military obligation was completed. The family eventually settled in Shillington, PA in 1976. Susann worked as a case worker at the Berks County Children and Youth Services (BCCYS) in Pennsylvania from 1981, until retirement in 2004. In her final year at BCCYS, she was nominated to the National Department of Health and Human Services as an individual contributor in adoption excellence. Susann was selected for the award and in accepting the citation in Washington, DC, she was acknowledged for having been responsible for over 700 adoptions during her tenure at BCCYS. Susann will be deeply missed and fondly remembered for her devotion to her family and friends, her kindness and compassion for others, her generous spirit, her quick mind, the strength of her convictions, and her tireless work ethic. In addition to her husband, Susann is survived by her two sons: John R., III (husband of Karen) of Portland, OR and R. Wilson (husband of Shanen) of Bethlehem, PA and five grandsons: Riley, Owen, Elliot, Wyatt, and Quincy. Susann was the oldest of eight children in the Hayes family of Scituate, MA. She had a twin sister, Nancy Sweetser (Verona, NJ). As identical twins, not only did they have the same attributes and traits, and look exactly alike; but they shared a unique bond and relationship which seemingly bordered on telepathic qualities. They each played a very important and supportive role in each others lives for a span of 81 years. The other surviving siblings include: Robert Hayes (Duxbury, MA), Ellen Hayes (Scituate, MA), Joseph Hayes (Scituate, MA), Elizabeth Schrader (Aiken, SC), Michael Hayes (Scituate, MA), and Patricia Gordon (Barrington, RI); along with 19 nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crises, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McGlinn Cancer Center, Reading Hospital Tower Health Medical System, 420 South Fifth Street, West Reading, PA 19661 or to the Tower Health at Home Hospice, 1170 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. West Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhn funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020