Thomas Daniel Lynam died suddenly by a fall in his home on August 15, 2020. He was the son of Shirley J. (Hemmig) Lynam and the late Howard Sandford "Sandy" Lynam. Thomas was born September 2, 1954, in Norristown, Pa., moving with his family to Scituate in 1969. Upon graduating from Scituate High School in 1972, Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter 720 Sherman. He was employed by Arnold Palmer Golf Tournament Services of Orlando, Fla., for more than 25 years. Thomas is survived by his mother, brothers, James "JP" and wife Teresa of Kirkland, Wash., Frank William of Olympia, Wash., John and wife Pam of Belmont, Maine, Richard of Plymouth, sister-in-law, Kristen of Golden, Colo.; nieces, Hannah of Maine, Emma Rose of Plymouth; nephews, Maxwell of Pittsfield, Harrison of Golden, Colo.; and many cousins. Tom was predeceased by his father, Sandy, and brother, Edward. No services were held.
