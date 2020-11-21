Thomas F. Culliney, age 78, of Scituate, passed away November 16, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Lyn Culliney of Cohasset and granddaughters Kayla and Olivia Briggs. A visitation will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Burial will take place at Beechwood Cemetery on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 11 am. For more information and to leave words of comfort for the family, you can visit the web site richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
.