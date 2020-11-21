1/1
Thomas F. Culliney
Thomas F. Culliney, age 78, of Scituate, passed away November 16, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Lyn Culliney of Cohasset and granddaughters Kayla and Olivia Briggs. A visitation will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Burial will take place at Beechwood Cemetery on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 11 am. For more information and to leave words of comfort for the family, you can visit the web site richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Scituate Mariner from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
NOV
25
Burial
11:00 AM
Beechwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
