W. Roger Morton, 89, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Joan, and their 19 year old son, Daniel, who passed in 1977. He is survived by his oldest son, Michael Morton of Connecticut, his wife Kathy, their sons, Patrick and Daniel; and a great-grandchild, Liam, Daniel's son. Roger is also surived by his daughter, Annie Fields of Marshfield, her husband Michael, and their daughters Leigh, Kaela, and Coryne. Roger grew up in Quincy, with his sister, Elizabeth "Bette" Whelan, now of Hingham, his late brother, Paul of Texas, and his late sister, Patricia of Boston. A memorial page will be up at McNamara-Sparrell of Cohasset, www.mcnamara-sparrell.com, where you can click "Obituaries", click Roger's name, then click "Tribute wall" to leave a note, if you would like. Roger's life will be celebrated at St. Anthony's of Cohasset, later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Home for Little Wanderers at www.thehome.org/ click "Donate" in green on the upper right, then follow the link to the "Tribute" page.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020