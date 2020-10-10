Walter May of Scituate, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the age of 93. He was the husband of the late Jane May and father to Peter May and wife Maureen of Marshfield, Ellen Carmell and husband Bruce of Plymouth, Katherine Drew and husband Steve of Scituate, Lawrence May and wife Kate of Scituate, Kristine Beauvais and husband Joe of Rockland and Andrew May and wife Amy of Marshfield. Loving grandfather to Garrett, Cameron and Mitchell Drew; Alyssa and Eric Carmell; Ashley, John, Annabel, Matthew, Andrew and Alex May. Cherished brother of the late Virginia, Herbert, and James L. May, as well as Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Born in Quincy, he was raised in Milton and made Scituate his home in 1960. Walter attended Northeastern University and then started his long and rewarding insurance career with the rating bureau in Boston and later as owner of the Walter J. May Insurance Agency in Hingham, from which he retired in 1990. He had decades of service where he served as a treasurer and then president of Boston Catholic Cemetery Association spanning from 1951 to 2014. He proudly served his country in the Coast Guard and was stationed in the North Atlantic on the USS Muskegon PF 24 during World War II and later in the U.S. Navy reserve where he rose to the rank of Captain. Walter was an avid boater and enjoyed navigating from Maine to the Bahamas sharing priceless adventures with his family and friends. He adored every moment he spent with his children and grandchildren and remains the patriarch of his family. He was a mentor to many and will be terribly missed by all who knew him. Walter's family remains sensitive to the current pandemic and understand many of you can only join them in spirit. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, and burial to follow at Boston Catholic Cemetery, 366 Cummins Highway, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations in Walters memory can be made to the Pediatric MS Alliance, 101 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451, or the National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA. 70130. For online guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
