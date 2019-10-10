|
William D. "Billy" Roberts Sr. of Scituate passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 5, 2019, at the age of 60. Bill valiantly fought lung disease for the past five years and never let his illness keep him from being with his family and keeping an active lifestyle. Billy was raised in Randolph, the fourth generation of his family to have lived there, and thirty-eight years ago moved to Scituate where he raised his family and was active in coaching local sports. His high school athletic career in hockey and baseball was embellished with awards and accolades and record-setting accomplishments. His love of sports, including the Bruins, Red Sox, and the Patriots was his passion. Billy was a coach for over fifteen years with the South Shore Seahawks hockey teams and for over five years with the Scituate Little League. Billy was born November 6, 1958, to the late Arthur J. Roberts Sr. and Janet M. Roberts. He was the beloved father of William D. "Billy" Roberts Jr. of Scituate, Jennifer Marie Roberts and her partner David Reardon of Pembroke, Brian Roberts and his wife Karla of Hingham and Ashley Roberts and her husband Charles McLaughlin of Scituate. He is also survived by his brothers, Arthur J. Roberts Jr. of Scituate and Stephen M. Roberts of Scituate. He leaves eight grandchildren who will miss "Papa" terribly. Billy also leaves the mother of his children, Gertrude Roberts of Marshfield. The family has omitted visiting hours. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, October 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Burial in St. Mary of the Nativity Cemetery, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate, MA 02066, in Billys name. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019