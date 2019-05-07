|
William "Kim' Luque (Pierce), 61, passed away at home in Scituate on May 3, 2019, after a lengthy illness, with family at his side. A lifelong resident of Marshfield, he was the son of the late Alan and Diane (Drouet) Pierce. He was a 1975 graduate of Marshfield High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Plymouth State College in 1979. Kim was a partner in the (much missed) Silent Chef Catering Company in Scituate for nearly 30 years. He loved to play golf and, when snow and cold prevented him from playing locally, Kim spent time in Florida during the winter to ensure his game remained in top form (at least he thought so!). As well as being a much loved brother, father and uncle, Kim was a friend to many - from business associates, particularly Silent Chef clients, to the many longtime friends he maintained from as early as first grade at Eames Way School. Kim always had a mischievous sparkle in his eye, a mischievous smile on his face and a bit of mischief in his heart, traits that he was known and loved for. He was the beloved father of Steven Luque and Madison Luque of Marshfield; loving brother of John "Todd" Luque of Kingston, Victoria "Tory" Fait and her husband Donald of Marshfield, Juan Luque of Tallahassee, Fla., and Caroline Page of Kennett Square, Pa. He was the former husband and dear friend of Laurie Huntoon of Marshfield. He was the cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews and a friend of Bill W. A memorial service for Kim will take place on Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m. at the North Community Church, 72 Old Main Street, Marshfield Hills. The service will be followed by a gathering at the Marshfield Yacht Club, 11 Ridge Road, Marshfield.nations in Kims memory may be made to The Scituate Community Christmas, 125 Mann Lot Road, Scituate, MA 02066.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 7 to May 14, 2019