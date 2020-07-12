1/
William R. Mattern
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. Mattern, a long time resident of Scituate and recently Marshfield, died in home hospice with family at his side on July 3rd at the age of 96, sixteen months after the diagnosis of cancer. He is survived by his spouse of seventy-three years, Grace P. (McKinlay) Mattern, three daughters, Jeanne Bowers of Norfolk VA, Grace Mattern of Northwood NH, and Margaret Mattern of Marshfield, nine grandchildren (Liz, Tim, Matt, David, Jesse, Adrienne, Sam, Alex, and Amelia), and eight great-grandchildren (Thomas, Luke, Dillon, Nori, Emilio, Ava, Rowan, and Ryan). Bill was proud of his sons-in-law, John Bowers of Norfolk VA, David Coursin of Northwood NH, Jon Way of Stow MA, and John Wallace of Marshfield. He was predeceased by his daughter, Christine Way of Stow MA and his son-in-law Eric Schain of Northwood, NH. Bill would want to be remembered as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, sailor, sailmaker, artist, contract bridge player, avid Celtics and Patriots fan, and champion of the democratic process through his numerous letters to the editor. Bill frequently said that he was, a 'lucky man. He served in the Coast Guard during World War II, graduated from Boston University, worked in business as a personnel manager before becoming a high school teacher for the Easton and Scituate public school systems where he developed work study programs. Along the way, he earned a Masters in Guidance from Bridgewater State College. He was a self taught sailmaker, starting his own business in 1962, and went on to become well known on the South Shore for designing and building successful racing sails. He was a long-time member of and volunteer at the Front Street Gallery in Scituate Harbor where his photographs and marine watercolors were always on display. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Visiting Angels of Marshfield. In remembrance please send donations to the Greater Boston Food Bank https://gbfb.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jul. 12 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved