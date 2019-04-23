|
|
Bereshkai (Nazee) Siddiq Aslami, 70, of Sharon, MA (and formerly of Sturbridge, MA and Wolfeboro, NH) died April 20, 2019, one year after being diagnosed with cancer. Born August 29, 1948 in Kabul, Afghanistan, she is predeceased by her mother Habiba Siddiq. Bereshkai grew up in Afghanistan. She married Mohd Afzal Aslami in 1969, and shortly thereafter they moved to the US. She was a homemaker living in Cincinnati, Ohio, Corning, NY, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Sturbridge, MA, and Wolfeboro, NH until falling ill in March of 2018. She was known for bringing family and friends together, by hosting large gatherings at her home in Sturbridge where she would make the most amazing Afghan dishes. She enjoyed live music, skiing, and being with her family, and was happiest when surrounded by her grandchildren. In addition to Afghan music, she enjoyed the Beatles, Elvis and Pearl Jam. She is survived by her father Khaled Siddig, 92, of San Pedro, CA, her husband Mohd Afzal Aslami, 72, of Wolfeboro, NH, as well as her three daughters Angela Aslami of Sharon, MA, Sheila (Aslami) Newth of Waban, MA, and Nadia (Aslami) Tase of South Lake Tahoe, CA, her three sons-in-law Landon Pinnix of Sharon, MA, Terrence Newth of Waban, MA, and James Tase of South Lake Tahoe, CA, and her eight grandchildren (Carly, Noelle, Alex, Megan and Ella of Sharon, MA), (Ava and Liam of Waban, MA), and (Cora of South Lake Tahoe). She is also survived by her sister Homa Siddig, 60, and her 2 brothers Farid Siddig (67) and Siddiq Siddig (63), as well as dozens of nieces and nephews. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Throughout her illness, many friends and family members provided loving care and support to her, and the family thanks them from the bottom of their hearts. Burial was held at Knollwood Memorial Park Cemetery, 319 High St, Canton, MA in the Garden of Peace on Monday April 22, 2019 at 1:00pm. Immediately following the burial, from approximately 2-3pm, Fatiha services and a celebration of her life was held at Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St, Canton, MA 02021 (781) 828-0811. Immediately following the Fatiha, from approximately 4:15-6:30pm, the family gathered for a meal and all attendees are welcome to join at Ariana restaurant, 384 Western Ave, Brighton, MA 02135 (617) 208-8072. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Bereshkai Aslami to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 Or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. To sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneral home.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811.
Published in The Sharon Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019