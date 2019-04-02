|
|
Earle Ellsworth LeavittWorld War II veteran and Pearl Harbor Survivorpassed away peacefully at the age of 97 at the Cedars in Portland, Maine on March 21, 2019. Earle was born in in 1921 to Sadie and Albert Leavitt of Gloucester, grew up in Lowell, and enlisted in the Army Air Corp a year prior to the onset of WWII. He attended UNH and BU Law School, raised a family in Sharon and Hingham, and practiced corporate law in Boston, NY City and Portland Maine, where he retired. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Earles complete obituary, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker .com.
Published in The Sharon Advocate from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019