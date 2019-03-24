Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Haydee Hurtarte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haydee Hurtarte


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Haydee Hurtarte Obituary
Haydee Hurtarte, a resident of the town of Sharon, passed away on March 21st 2019 at the Norwood Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in 1929 in El Salvador, Haydee always dreamed of coming to live in the US. Her dream came true in 1976, when she legally immigrated to live in California. She quickly joined the workforce, as an immigration assistant. She continued her studies and became a much respected member of the Immigration Assistance Community; she worked with many lawyers and advocates to insure the legal process was always followed. She gave out radio inter- views where callers would receive her advice of 20 plus years in the business and oftentimes, assistance with their cases. She retired in 2001 and moved to the town of Sharon, Massachusetts, in 2007 to be with her beloved grandchildren. Haydee loved sew- ing, knitting and crocheting, she was very active until her passing. She is survived by her daughter Celina Traut and her husband Conrad Traut of Sharon, and three grandchildren: Hailey, Nathan and Alyssa, who brought her great joy in her later years. Also survived by her brother Sigfrido Hurtarte of Dallas, TX. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Sharon Saturday morning, March 30th at 11 am. Memorial gifts can be made to the America : http://main.acsevents.org/goto/H_Hurtarte For guestbook please visit: www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sharon Advocate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now