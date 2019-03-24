|
Haydee Hurtarte, a resident of the town of Sharon, passed away on March 21st 2019 at the Norwood Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in 1929 in El Salvador, Haydee always dreamed of coming to live in the US. Her dream came true in 1976, when she legally immigrated to live in California. She quickly joined the workforce, as an immigration assistant. She continued her studies and became a much respected member of the Immigration Assistance Community; she worked with many lawyers and advocates to insure the legal process was always followed. She gave out radio inter- views where callers would receive her advice of 20 plus years in the business and oftentimes, assistance with their cases. She retired in 2001 and moved to the town of Sharon, Massachusetts, in 2007 to be with her beloved grandchildren. Haydee loved sew- ing, knitting and crocheting, she was very active until her passing. She is survived by her daughter Celina Traut and her husband Conrad Traut of Sharon, and three grandchildren: Hailey, Nathan and Alyssa, who brought her great joy in her later years. Also survived by her brother Sigfrido Hurtarte of Dallas, TX. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Sharon Saturday morning, March 30th at 11 am. Memorial gifts can be made to the America : http://main.acsevents.org/goto/H_Hurtarte For guestbook please visit: www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sharon Advocate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2019