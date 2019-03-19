|
|
Hridaya Nath Bhargava, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort of his loving family and friends on March 18, 2019 at the South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth. He immigrated to the United States in 1958 to attend the University of Washington where he received his masters degree in chemistry and then completed his Ph.D. in pharmaceutical chemistry at North Dakota State University in 1964. He married his wife Kusum on August 25, 1965. He had a long career as a research chemist and then as a accomplished professor of pharmacology at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, where he remained professor emeritus until his passing. In addition, he consulted with leading healthcare NGOS including WHO, the USAID, UNICEF, and the World Bank. He and his family moved to Sharon in 1981 and have been residents ever since. Active in building a vibrant Indian community, he and his wife established the first Diwali party in Sharon and created a scholarship for young Indian scholars. He spoke fondly of Sharon and enjoyed spending time in the Sharon Public Library and taking walks along Lake Massapoag. He loved entertaining his friends, discussing politics, attending theater and traveling the world. His home was Sharon and took great pride in his community. He became a surrogate parent to many, many friends and family over the years. His pride and joy remained his family. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather. Loving husband of Kusum Bhargava. Devoted father of Sarita Bhargava and her husband, Michael Stowers, and Vanita Bhargava and her husband, Michael Bhargava. Beloved grandfather of Kareena Stowers, Anjali and Jayan Bhargava, Pooja and Anubha Bhargava, and Neeraj Bhargava and Ruchi Kaine. Uncle to Akhil and Anuradha Bhargava and Bharat and Sadhna Bhargava. The family requests donations be made in his honor to the () or the Sharon Library Foundation (www.sharonpubliclibrary foundation.org). For additional information please contact 571-249-6605.
Published in The Sharon Advocate from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019