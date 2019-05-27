Home

Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Sharon
29 North Main Street
Sharon, MA
James J. Antonio, 76, a longtime resident of Sharon, died peace- fully with his wife by his side on Friday, May 17, at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury, after a period of declining health. He was the devoted husband of 52 years of Caryl (Dunakin) Antonio. Born and raised in Manchester, CT, he was a graduate of Manchester High School where he played football and baseball. Following graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps and proudly served for over 5 years. He worked for over 35 years in the auto industry, capping his career as the General Sales Manager for the Cadillac Center in Brockton. During his retirement, other than spending time with his family, he worked as a School Van Driver for the Sharon Public Schools for several years. He attended the First Congregational Church of Sharon and played on their softball team for many years. Jim enjoyed playing hockey with his friends, as well as attending car shows and driving his 57 Chevy. Above all, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren, especially watching their athletics and activities. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kimberly A. Sherman and her husband Russell A. of Sharon, formerly of Attleboro, and Jason J. Antonio and his wife Portia D. of CT. He was the son of the late James R and Vivian (DuPont) Antonio, brother of the late Joel R. Antonio, brother-in-law of Alan F Dunakin and the beloved Papa of Grant D. Sherman, Brandon D. Sherman, Luca J. Antonio and Nola J. Antonio. Funeral Services will be held in the First Congregational Church of Sharon, 29 N. Main St., Sharon on Sunday, June 2 at 2 pm. Visiting Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Saturday, June 1 from 3-6 PM. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzhei- mer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, 02452, or to the VA Healthcare Boston, Voluntary Services 135, W. Roxbury, MA 02132. Directions and obituary at farleyfh.com.
Published in The Sharon Advocate from May 27 to June 3, 2019
