Sinai Mortuary of AZ
4538 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-248-0030
Milton Mahler

Milton Mahler Obituary
Milton Mahler passed away on May 11, 2019. He was a loving father and husband. Born in Sharon, MA, he moved with his family to Scottsdale, AZ. He worked tirelessly at the AZ Department of Corrections, where he retired after 31 years. He loved bad jokes, Apple computers, Nasson College and his classmates of 69, including friends for life Bill White, Doug Jobling and recently passed Jon Snyder. He was a proud member of Temple Solel and the Jewish faith. He accomplished a lot, but nothing made him happier than making you smile. He is preceded in death by his mother Lilian, father Robert, and brother Richard. He leaves behind his loving wife, Donna, and three adult children, Paige, Jeff and Jonathan. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary of AZ.
Published in The Sharon Advocate from May 17 to May 24, 2019
