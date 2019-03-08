|
Aaron B. DeBruyn, 23, of Southborough passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born in Boston, MA he is the son of Paul S. and Beverly A. (Rinella) DeBruyn of Southborough. He was educated in Upton schools until the eighth grade prior to moving to Southborough. He was a 2013 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School. He also graduated from University of Massachusetts, Lowell earning a Bachelors Degree in Business. Aaron was employed as Associate Account Manager, selling software, for Altium in Westwood. He enjoyed riding his Harley and his other interests included, music, current events, movies, tattoo art, comedy, and activities with friends and family. He was often described as an old soul. In addition to his parents he is survived by one brother, Elliot M. DeBruyn of Southborough; his maternal grandparents, Nancy and Roy Thornton of New York; his paternal grandfather, Benjamin David Silverman of California and many aunts, uncles and cousins. His memorial service will be held on Monday, March 11 at 11:00 A.M. at Congregation Bnai Shalom, 117 East Main St., Westborough. A luncheon will follow the service in the social hall at Congregation Bnai Shalom. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Southborough Police Association, 19 Main Street, Southborough, MA 01772. The Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Shrewsbury Chronicle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019