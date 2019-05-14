|
|
James L. Ballard, 75, of Westborough, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the UMass/ Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital in Worcester. He was the husband of Sandra M. (Depr ey) Ballard. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Leo and Catherine (Sheehan) Ballard. He was raised and educated in Marlborough and Shrewsbury and was a graduate of Shrewsbury High School. He also graduated from Worcester Industrial Technical Institute where he earned a degree in Drafting. Jim was a manager at Midas Muffler in Shrewsbury and Worcester. He also worked at ADCO Sales in Woburn and then for the Town of Westborough in maintenance. He was a communicant of St. Matthews Church in Southborough and was a member of Maspenock Rod and Gun Club in Milford. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, reading about history and loved cats. In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Rebecca A. Ballard, M.D., and her husband, David, of North Attleborough and Michelle M. Ballard, Esq., and her husband, Toby Ward, of Monticello, FL; one sister, Peigi Ballard of W. Yarmouth; two grandsons, Paul James Lubelczyk and Nickolas G. Lubelczyk and his beloved cats, Big Boy and Sweetee. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Matthews Church, 26 Highland St., Southborough. Interment will be private. Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Wednesday, May 15, from 4 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or at https://www.mspca. org/donate-now/ www.westboroughfuneral home.com.
Published in The Shrewsbury Chronicle from May 14 to May 21, 2019