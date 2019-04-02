|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Arthur Stanley Michaels Jr. of Somerville, formerly of Cambridge, 78. He passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on March 27, 2019 after a short battle with bladder cancer. He was the devoted son of the late Arthur and Ann (Galvagno) Michaels of Cambridge. Kind and loving big brother to Ginny Michaels, Charles Michaels, Linda Higgins and the late Patricia Michaels. Nurturing and patient father to adoring children, Lawrence Michaels and his wife Jennifer Dirrane of Somerville, Dawn Ivey of Somerville and Angela Michaels of Peabody. He was the proud Papa to Shawn, Nicole, Amber, Crystal and Kylie-Quinn. Also survived by the mothers of his children, Annie Michaels and Mary Faller. As well as many nieces, nephews and great friends. Stan the man lived a full and adventurous life with few regrets. He always had a captivating story to tell and many to listen. He was a Leo in every sense of the word and loved to let people know it. His infectious smile, charm, wit, humor and positive outlook will be sorely missed and remembered fondly by so many. There will be no services per his request. Memorial contributions may be made in Stans name to The Sierra Club, a nonprofit environmental organization he believed in. Aishite Imasu, Dad.
Published in The Somerville Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019